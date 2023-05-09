Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 21,749 in Flipkart sale after Rs 38,151 discount

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched in 2020 alongside Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first of its kind iPhone with a smaller screen size but similar features as the standard model. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 which was almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than Apple iPhone 12 that’s why Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a sound choice if you are planning to buy a feature-rich and easy to carry smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 21,749 on Flipkart after a Rs 38,151 discount.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 50,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,250, on orders of Rs 5,000. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 49,749. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 28,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 21,749 on Flipkart after a Rs 38,151 discount.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini smartphone in Apple’s lineup. The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. The smartphone sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12.