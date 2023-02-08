Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 19,900 in Flipkart Valentines Deal after Rs 40,000 discount, check details

The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 19,900 in Flipkart Valentines Deal after Rs 40,000 discount, check details
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first ever ‘Mini’ model in Apple’s portfolio. Launched in 2020 alongside Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first of its kind iPhone with a smaller screen size but similar features as the standard model. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 which was almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than Apple iPhone 12 that’s why Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a sound choice if you are planning to buy a feature-rich and easy to carry smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 19,900 on Flipkart after a Rs 40,000 discount.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart after Rs 17,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 39,900. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 19,900 in the Flipkart Valentines Day.

The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares romantic photos from trip to Denmark
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rishabh Pant shares new picture, says 'to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.