Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 19,900 in Flipkart Valentines Deal after Rs 40,000 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first ever ‘Mini’ model in Apple’s portfolio. Launched in 2020 alongside Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first of its kind iPhone with a smaller screen size but similar features as the standard model. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 which was almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than Apple iPhone 12 that’s why Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a sound choice if you are planning to buy a feature-rich and easy to carry smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 19,900 on Flipkart after a Rs 40,000 discount.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart after Rs 17,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 39,900. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 19,900 in the Flipkart Valentines Day.

The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12.