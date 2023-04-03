Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at just Rs 21,999 in Flipkart sale, check details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first ever Mini model in the Apple iPhone portfolio and although the tech giant has discontinued the iPhone 12 Mini, it is still available with a massive price cut on Flipkart and Amazon. If you are on a budget and you want to buy an iconic handy smartphone from Apple, this may be the right time as the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at just Rs 21,999 and it may soon run out of stock after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. Launched in 2020 alongside Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first of its kind iPhone with a smaller screen size but similar features as the standard model. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart after Rs 5,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 51,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 21,999 in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900.