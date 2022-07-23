Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best deals, offers and discounts on Apple products, details here

File photo

Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 has started from today, July 23. The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 will run till July 24. In the sale, Amazon Prime members will be given deals, discounts and special offers on a variety of products. Amazon Prime members can avail up to 50 per cent to 80 per cent off on many products products, including apparel, footwear, make-up, watches, jewellery, handbags, luggage, skincare, haircare, bath and beauty and more.

Other than fashion and beauty products, prime members can also avail offers on smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, groceries, amazon devices, home and kitchen, furniture to everyday essentials, and more.

Consumers can get huge discounts on the latest-generation iPhone 13 series, Apple iPhone 12, Apple AirPods, and more. checkout the great deals on Apple iPhone 13, AirPods, iPads and more.

Apple iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series

The iPhone 13 on Amazon starts at Rs 69,900 however the official MRP is Rs 79,900. Whereas, iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 65,299 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 and the 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,22,900.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro starts at Rs 17,900 on Amazon after a discount of Rs 7000. Apple AirPods Pro supports Spatial audio and comes with active noise cancellation.

Apple iPhone 11:

Apple iPhone 11 starts at Rs 44,900 on Amazon after a discount of Rs 5,000. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch display, dual 12MP cameras, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Apple iPad Air:

Apple iPad Air starts at Rs 51,590 on Amazon after a discount of Rs 3,310.

Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 26,990 on amazon after a discount of Rs 2,910. While Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 38,100 on Amazon after a discount of Rs 3,000.

Apple MacBook Air M1:

Apple MacBook Air M1 starts at Rs 97,900 on Amazon after a discount of Rs 20,000.