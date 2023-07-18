Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

Apple iPhone 12 will likely be discontinued by the company this year after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently one of the cheapest smartphones sold by Apple across the globe

Apple iPhone 12 is available with a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale. Nothing Phone (2) was recently launched by Carl Pei led UK-based tech startup as a Nothing Phone (1) successor. The Nothing Phone (2) is a premium device and it will go on sale in India from July 21. In terms of features and pricing, the Phone (2) stacks against the old Apple flagship, the Apple iPhone 12. Before the beginning of Nothing Phone (2) sale, Apple iPhone 12 is available with a great offer. Launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, the Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 15,700 in a Flipkart sale after Rs 38,299 off.

Apple iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 59,900 on the company’s official online store, however the former Apple flagship is retailing at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 12 down to Rs 51,300. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 35,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 15,700 after Rs 38,299 discount on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It is also the brand's last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage. It is a value for money smartphone with premium features.