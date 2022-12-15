Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 32,499 on Flipkart after Rs 27,401 discount, check details

You can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 32,499 after Rs 28,401 discount on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12 revived the design of square edged iPhones similar to iPhone 5. The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most selling smartphones by the company. Launched by Apple in 2020, the iPhone 12 is the part of Apple iPhone 12 series that also consists of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 series also marked the launch of the first iPhone Mini model. The Apple iPhone 12 is the brand’s last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage. It is a value for money smartphone with premium features.

At the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021, Apple iPhone 12 was available at Rs 51,000 but you can get the smartphone at just Rs 32,499. Currently, the Apple iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 59,900 on the company’s official online store, however the former Apple flagship is available at Rs 55,999 on Flipkart after Rs Rs 3,901 price cut.

Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone with 10% instant discount on IDFC First credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 3,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, bringing the price of the iPhone down to Rs 52,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 32,499 after Rs 28,401 discount on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.