Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart after Rs 27,901 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12 received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. At that time, the Apple iPhone 12 was available at Rs 51,000 after a massive price cut. The iPhone 12 is one the best selling iPhone models. It was launched by the company in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 series marked the revival of square edged Apple phones that the company is following till now. The Apple iPhone 12 is a value for money smartphone and it is the last Apple flagship with 64GB storage limit. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 12 was launched at Rs 79,900, however you can now get the smartphone at just Rs 31,999.

The Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. Also read: Nothing’s Apple iPhone rival under works, Carl Pei in talks for the launch



Apple iPhone 12 is currently listed at Rs 59,900 on Apple’s official website, however the device is available at Rs 55,999 on Flipkart after Rs 3,901 discount. In addition to this, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, bringing the price of iPhone 12 down to Rs 54,499. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 22,500 discount in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can get the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 31,999.