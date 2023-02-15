Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 28,999 on Flipkart after Rs 30,901 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 marked the revival of square edged Apple iPhone models. Launched by Apple back in 2020, the Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date. It is part of the Apple iPhone 12 series that comprises Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max too. The series also introduced the first ever ‘Mini’ model which has now been discontinued by the tech giant. The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It is also the brand’s last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage. It is a value for money smartphone with premium features.

