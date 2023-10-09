Headlines

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after a massive Rs 25,600 discount. Apple iPhone 12 is a value for money smartphone with premium features.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Apple iPhone 12 is available at lowest price and it may be the last time you will be able to buy the smartphone. Apple iPhone 12 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and it is one of the most selling iPhone models till date. It is part of the Apple iPhone 12 series that comprises Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max too. Apple iPhone 12 has been removed from the Apple Store after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and soon it will also be removed from ecommerce platforms too. Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after a massive Rs 25,600 discount. Apple iPhone 12 is a value for money smartphone with premium features. comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 12 is currently listed at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart and in addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit card. Bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 40,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 24,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 off. 

Apple iPhone 12  comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It is also the brand’s last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage.

Apple iPhone 15 is a significant upgrade from last year with tons of new features. Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year.

