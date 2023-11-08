Headlines

Apple iPhone 12 available at just Rs 4,999 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 35,000 off, check details

Apple iPhone 12 available at just Rs 4,999 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 35,000 off, check details

Apple iPhone 12 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and it is currently available at the cheapest price possible in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 is still receiving great response from the buyers although it has been discontinued by Apple after the launch of new Apple iPhone 15 series. The Apple iPhone 12 was launched by the company around 3 years ago and it is among the best-selling iPhone models till date. Despite being powered by old-gen hardware, it still functions better than most mid-range smartphones and that is the reason why the phone is still like a hot cake on ecommerce platforms despite being removed from the official Apple store. Apple iPhone 12 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and it is currently available at the cheapest price possible in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 4,999 on Flipkart after a massive Rs 35,000 discount. 

Apple iPhone 12 is currently listed at Rs 39,999 in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale and in addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 35,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 4,999 on Flipkart after Rs 35,000 off. 

Apple iPhone 12 is a value for money smartphone with premium features. comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It is also the brand’s last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage.

