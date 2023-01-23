Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods on Flipkart, check details

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is currently cheaper than the Apple AirPods on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date. It was launched back in 2019 along with Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 11 was priced at Rs 64,900 at the time of launch, however it is currently available at Rs 11,249 on Flipkart. For context, the Apple AirPods is currently available at Rs 14,900 on Apple’s official website. Although Apple has discontinued the Apple iPhone 11 after the launch of iPhone 14 series, it is still a value for money smartphone and it will continue to receive support from tech giant for the next few years. If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone and you are at a budget, you can consider the Apple iPhone 11 which is available at just Rs 11,249 in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 11 is currently priced at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 1,901 discount. In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 750 off on Federal Bank debit and credit card, and HSBC credit card and EMI transactions. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all the bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 11 in just Rs 11,249 from Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 11 is offered in six colour options - Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front.