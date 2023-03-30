Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone 11 available at just Rs 9,999 in Flipkart Navratri sale, last day to get the deal

Apple iPhone 11 comes with decent specification which includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Apple iPhone 11 available at just Rs 9,999 in Flipkart Navratri sale, last day to get the deal
Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is available at the lowest-price ever in the Flipkart Electronics Sale during Navratri that ends today (March 30). This means that today is the last time to buy an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 9,999. The Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone but you are low on budget, you can definitely consider the Apple iPhone 11 that is available at just Rs 9,999 on the last day of the Flipkart sale during Navratri.

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 5,901. In addition to this, buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, and IDFC FIRST bank credit card EMI transactions on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 36,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 27,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means that you can get an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 9,999 from Flipkart after a Rs 33,901 discount. The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models till now and it was discontinued after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series. 

Apple iPhone 11 comes with decent specification which includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front. The Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company last year as it was eating up the sales of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.