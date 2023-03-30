Apple iPhone 11 available at just Rs 9,999 in Flipkart Navratri sale, last day to get the deal

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is available at the lowest-price ever in the Flipkart Electronics Sale during Navratri that ends today (March 30). This means that today is the last time to buy an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 9,999. The Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone but you are low on budget, you can definitely consider the Apple iPhone 11 that is available at just Rs 9,999 on the last day of the Flipkart sale during Navratri.

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 5,901. In addition to this, buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, and IDFC FIRST bank credit card EMI transactions on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 36,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 27,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means that you can get an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 9,999 from Flipkart after a Rs 33,901 discount. The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models till now and it was discontinued after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series.

Apple iPhone 11 comes with decent specification which includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front. The Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company last year as it was eating up the sales of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G.