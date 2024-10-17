TECHNOLOGY
Following the recent launch of the iPad Air 2024 and iPad Pro 2024, Apple has reduced the price of the 10th-generation iPad to $329 (Rs 27,655), making it a competitive option in the market.
Following the recent launch of the iPad Air 2024 and iPad Pro 2024, Apple has reduced the price of the 10th-generation iPad to $329 (Rs 27,655), making it a competitive option in the market.
Price
The 10th-generation iPad is priced starting at $329 (Rs 27,655), while the 9th-generation model is available for a more affordable $249 (Rs 20,930). Although the newer model offers several significant upgrades, the question remains whether these enhancements justify the higher price tag.
Investing in the latest iPad provides users with an updated and larger display, a newer chipset, and compatibility with the latest Apple Pencil. However, with numerous alternatives to the Apple Pencil is now available, this feature may be less impactful than it once was.
Features
The 9th-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch display, which has been the standard size for some time. However, with the introduction of the 10th-generation model, Apple has replaced Touch ID with Face ID, similar to its iPhone lineup and the pricier iPad Pro. This change not only impacts the biometric login method but also allows for a larger screen, increasing the display size to 10.9 inches on the 10th-generation iPad.
Apple achieved this upgrade without altering the overall size of the tablet. As a result, users enjoy a bigger and slightly higher resolution display while maintaining the same footprint as the 9th-generation iPad.
The 10th-generation iPad is equipped with a more powerful A14 Bionic processor. While it is one of the few remaining current-generation products that does not feature an M-class chip, the A14 is built on the same microarchitecture as the Apple M1, albeit with 6 CPU cores instead of 8. This design allows the 10th-generation iPad to perform nearly as quickly as the iPad Pro, though it is slightly less capable when it comes to multitasking, which is still acceptable for most users.
On the other hand, the 9th-generation iPad is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is also used in the iPhone 11. For the majority of users, this processor remains sufficiently powerful for running apps and browsing the web, although it may experience some slowdown during heavy usage.
Display
Since the 10th-Generation iPad opts for Face ID over Touch ID, it allows for a larger display within the frame. While the 9th-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,620, the 10th-Generation model boasts a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2,360 x 1,640. This adjustment in resolution was likely made to maintain the same 264 ppi that qualifies it as a "Retina" display.
The primary difference between the two models lies in their size. Both the 9th and 10th-generation iPads feature True Tone displays with a brightness of up to 500 nits, ensuring a bright and vibrant viewing experience. However, the display on the 10th-generation model is slightly larger.
While the 10th-generation iPad is considered the superior option, the difference is minimal. For users primarily focused on display quality, both iPads deliver impressive visuals. Additionally, it's worth noting that the 9th-generation model, which is 0.7 inches smaller, comes at a significantly lower price.
