The Apple iPad 10th Generation is currently available at a substantial discount on Amazon, making it an attractive option for those seeking a high-quality tablet at a reduced price. The 64GB Wi-Fi model in Blue, which was originally priced at Rs 34,900, is now available for Rs 29,999, offering buyers a 14% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Furthermore, customers can take advantage of additional savings through exchange offers and other promotional deals, enhancing the affordability of the purchase.

Customers can receive an exchange offer of Rs 14,300 when they trade in a well-maintained iPhone 13 mini (256GB).

Amazon is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 2,250 for HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. By combining these offers, the price of the Apple iPad 10th Generation (64GB, Wi-Fi) can be lowered to Rs 13,449, providing great value for those seeking a versatile and high-quality tablet. This deal presents a cost-effective opportunity to enjoy a premium iPad experience at a significantly reduced price.

Apple iPad 10th Gen specification

The Apple iPad 10th Generation features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, providing vibrant visuals. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, ensuring fast and efficient performance. The tablet comes in two storage options: 64GB and 256GB. For photography and video calls, it includes a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and a 12MP Wide rear camera.

Users can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life for web browsing or video playback. The iPad runs on iPadOS, which offers a range of optimised features, and is available in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models. Additionally, it comes in several attractive colors, including Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver, making it a stylish and functional choice for various users.