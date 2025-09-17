Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Apple iOS 26 released: Don't install it just yet because of THESE shocking issues!

Apple, on Monday, i.e., September 15, officially released the iOS 26 update to all the compatible iPhones. Along with fresh features, the update offers a major design update and seamless UI. But wait! Don't install it just yet. The reason? Let's discuss.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 04:25 PM IST

Representative Image (pexels.com)
Apple, on Monday, i.e., September 15, officially released the iOS 26 update to all the compatible iPhones. Along with fresh features, the update offers a major design update and seamless UI. While it may transform the user experience, do not install the iOS 26 update just yet! The reason? After installing, several iPhone users have experienced battery drainage issues, complex UI, overheating, and other issues. 

Despite the release, the iOS 26 software might contain some glitches that need to be fixed. Therefore, it is recommended to wait for a couple of days before you install the new software update on your iPhone. To understand this, let's talk about some of the common problems users are facing after installing iOS 26. 

Why you shouldn't install iOS 26 now

1. Battery drain: After installing iOS 26, several iPhone users have been facing frequent battery drainage issues. It has been brought to attention that the iPhone dips to 20-40 percent battery within an hour of a full charge. This may happen due to the bugs present in the software. 

2. Overheating: Alongside battery drain, users have also been experiencing overheating of their iPhones, which raises serious concerns about performance degradation. 

3. Data loss: Many users have reported that they have lost their data after installing iOS 26. This may have occurred due to the glitches in the installation process. 

4. High storage demands: iOS 26 requires at least 10GB of space to function. Plus, the download size itself is 6GB. If you do not have enough storage on your iPhone, you might not be able to experience the new update. 

