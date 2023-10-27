Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Technology

Apple iOS 17.2 beta rolled out for developers, iOS 17.1 available for all users

Moreover, the iOS 17.2 update also includes the Journal app that Apple announced as part of iOS 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Apple rolled out iOS 17.1 public update for eligible iPhone users earlier this week and now the company has started to release the developer beta of iOS 17.2. The iOS 17.1 fixes a couple of bugs and issues that were reported by the Apple iPhone 15 Pro model users and the new beta update for developers coms brings a new option to the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

To recall, Apple promised that there would be a Translate option for the Action button but the feature wasn’t available at the time of launch. But as per a report by MacRumors, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users can now choose a new “Translate” option for the Action button.

The new option works when the Action button is set as Translate, and holding the button will bring up a Translate window that listens for spoken text. It will be able to translate from one language to another based on the languages users have already configured in the Translate app.

The languages users translate between can be altered by selecting other languages in the Translate app. The Translate app supports Chinese, English, Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese, the report mentioned.

To select the Translate option for the Action button, open the Settings app, scroll down to the Action button, and then swipe through until you reach the Translate function.

Moreover, the iOS 17.2 update also includes the Journal app that Apple announced as part of iOS 17.

Users can use the Journal app to record their daily activities and thoughts, with Apple providing various prompts to help them get started.

A Journal entry can be created by clicking on the “+” button in the Journal app, and from there, users can choose a recommendation as the foundation for their writing or just choose “New Entry” to write anything at all. (with inputs from IANS)

