Apple iOS 16.2 tipped to roll out in December, to bring new features

Apple

Apple recently launched iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users and it brought some new features that the company promised when the new OS was unveiled at WWDC 2022. Now known Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has revealed details about iOS 16.2 in his latest Power on newsletter. Gurman believes that Apple will start rolling out iOS 16.2 mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2. For those who don’t know, Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 last week.

Apple iOS 16.2 update will re-add the Live Activities integration, MacRumors suggest. The report further suggests that the features will work for select sports games for the built-in TV app on the iPhone. Apart from this, the update is also expected to introduce a lock screen sleep widget.

To recall, Apple iOS 16.1 brought in battery percentage in the status bar, new user interface for screenshot, dedicated home screen customisation and others. Apple added a new feature in iOS 16 that allows iPhone users to see the battery percentage, however the feature was only limited to select iPhone models till now. With the new iOS 16.1 Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini have also got the new battery percentage indicator.

Apple iPhone are now also able to see an option to pick from Lock Screen or the Home Screen after tapping the "Customize" interface on the Lock Screen. The option makes it easier to customize the look of the iPhone from one spot. As revealed by Apple, the iOS 16.1 update also introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone. The new iOS update also allows you to securely share keys stored in the Wallet app for hotel rooms, and more via messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp.