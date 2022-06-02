Apple iOS 16 likely to come with always-on display, check other speculated features

File Photo

Most tech freaks are awaiting the launch of Apple’s upcoming update. As per media reports, the Apple iOS 16 update is likely to include interesting features like a revamped lock screen with widgets, updated messages and health applications.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming software update will be a real boon for app developers who support widgets as they can use a high-profile area on the user’s phone to convert them into potential customers.

The Cupertino-based firm is likely to emphasise on its lock screen and support wallpapers which have widget-like capabilities. Post the upcoming software update, the tech giant may merge left of the home screen with the lock screen itself.

Interestingly, the updated lock screen will be launched with an always-on display, which is already there in Apple Watch.

Among the other features of the iOS16 is an updated messages app, which will come with a “social networking-like functionality”. The tech giant will also introduce some updates to the Health app.

Apple is expected to announce the launch of iPhone 14 along with a range of other devices on its annual event this year.

Based on leaks from iDropNews, the Apple event launch is likely to happen on September 12, 2022. Considering the firm’s historic trends, September 13 is the closest speculated date.

The much-awaited Apple smartphone, iPhone 14 is likely to launch at around Rs 70,000 for Indian buyers. The iPhone 14 pro and Pro Max are expected to be priced more than Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh respectively.

While keeping the above details in mind, it is crucial to note that Apple hasn’t released any details about its annual event and the pricing of iPhone 14 as of yet.