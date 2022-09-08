Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 to be launched on September 12

On Wednesday, Apple announced the release date for its long-awaited operating system at its 'Far Out' event. The free upgrade was announced by Apple in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, and a public beta was released in July. It should come as no surprise that the new operating system includes a plethora of features.

Apple along with its other major announcements today revealed the date of its next big software update for its smartphones and smartwatches, which is on Monday, September 12.

That is when the company will release iOS 16 for existing iPhones, as well as watchOS 9 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. To update your watch to the most recent software, your iPhone must also be running iOS 16.

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 were both announced at Apple's annual developer conference in June, alongside iPadOS 16. However, the tablet version of Apple's mobile software will not be available on Monday because the company needs more time to work on the new Stage Manager multitasking feature.