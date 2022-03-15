Apple iOS 15.4 with mask unlock, new emojis released

Apple has started rolling out the latest version of iPhone’s operating system, iOS 15.4.

The latest version of iOS will be available soon for compatible models. The update includes big new features like the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, alongside smaller additions like a handful of new emoji.

The new version of iOS launches alongside iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, which add support for Apple’s new Universal Control feature, allowing multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with the same mouse/trackpad and keyboard.

Universal Control requires all participating iPad and Mac devices to be running iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 or later, respectively.

New Features



- 15.4 also includes over 100 new emojis from the Emoji 14.0 set.

- A new voice option for Siri along with the ability to provide time and date information offline.

- EU Digital Covid-19 certificate support in vaccine cards in Apple Wallet.

iOS 15.4 is compatible with these devices

iOS 15.4 will be available for all iOS 15-compatible devices, which means anything from the iPhone 6S up is covered.

While iPadOS 15.4 is available for all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air second generation and up, the iPad mini fourth generation and up, and everything from the fifth generation of base iPad and later.

The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates can be downloaded for free. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

On Mac, you can go to System Preferences > Software Update.

In addition, Apple has also released watchOS 8, macOS Monterey 12.3, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.

(With agency inputs)