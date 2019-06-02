Apple increases cellular download limit for iPhone users

For iPhone users, downloading thick apps is possible only over Wi-Fi. Now, Apple has decided to change.

9to5 Mac spotted that Apple has upped the cellular download limit for iPhone and iPad from 150 MB to 200 MB, which basically means users can now download games, apps, video podcasts, or more that are slightly heavier.

In the test download, the App Store allowed thinned, compressed app over the said limit. For example, one can probably successfully download a game over the cellular limit that is listed at 240 MB but while downloading, the version that is downloaded is below the 200 MB limit as it removes the irrelevant assets.