Apple hikes rates of airpods, iPhones in India by 10% - Check new rates

In the latest update, Apple has revised and increased the cost of all its products including the AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max in India. Going by the revised prices, the price of the products have been hiked by 10 per cent.

The price of Apple AirPods Pro has been increased by Rs 1,400 while the rate of AirPods Max has been increased by Rs 6,200.

Here is the list of new rates:

- Apple AirPods Pro - Price increased to Rs 26,300 from Rs 24,900

- AirPods (3rd generation) - Price increased to Rs Rs 20,500 from Rs 18,500

- AirPods Max - Price increased to Rs 66,100, up from Rs 59,900

However, there has been no clarification regarding the price hike from Apple as of now. As per reports, the move came after the company had to face increasing custom duties.