Apple headset worth over Rs 2.4 lakh likely to debut at WWDC 2023

Apple headset. (Image: Marcus Kane)

Apple headset was once the most-anticipated product of the company but the interest around the product started to go downhill after continuous delays from the company. The powerful Artificial Reality/ Virtual Reality headset from Apple is said to be the first of its kind and if there weren’t any delays, the company may have been gearing up for the second-gen of the product. We have read a range of rumours around the Apple mixed reality headset in the last couple of years and as per the most recent report from a highly credible source, the wait for Apple headset may end next month. According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is well-prepared to unveil the long rumoured AR/VR headset at the WWDC 2023 event next month.

If reports are to be believed, the Apple headset will have multiple 4K micro-OLED displays, dual M2-based processors, the headset casing and 12 optical cameras for tracking hand movements. When it comes to pricing, the headset is expected to cost around $3000 (Rs 2,46,594).

The blog from the analyst also suggests that the Apple headset will be the “most complicated product” that the company has ever touched as soon as it is out the rival techies will rush to imitate it. “"After Apple launches AR/MR headset, I think Apple's global rivals will compete to imitate it, leading the headset hardware industry to the next stage of rapid growth and benefiting the related services and content ecosystem,” the blog reads.

Apple has announced it will organise its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through June 9, as the company goes through building next-gen operating systems for its product portfolio.