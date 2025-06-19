Tech giant Apple is currently working on the development of its much-anticipated foldable iPhone. Although there is no official confirmation from the company on the launch date, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has shared some information regarding the same.

Apple is expected to launch its foldable smartphone at its next year's event, scheduled to be held in September, 2026. According to a report by Aaj Tak, the tech giant will launch the product with its fresh iPhone 18 series.

Here's what Kuo said

According to analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple contractor Foxconn can kickstart the production of foldable iPhones in the third or fourth quarter of 2025. If the company starts the production now, only then it will be able to launch the product next year, says the Apple analyst, adding that the hinge is yet to be finalised.

If media reports are to be believed, Apple has ordered its contractor to develop around two crores of foldable iPhones. The price of these smartphones are likely to range between USD 2,000 and 2,500 (between Rs 1.73 to 2.16 lakhs).

The company is working on book-style foldable iPhones which will likely be available with zero crease. The iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.8-inch outer display.