Apple Far Out 2022: List of prices of Apple product on the market as of now

Apple Far Out 2022: List of prices of every Apple product on the market as of now

On Wednesday, Apple Park in Cupertino attracted people to the much awaited "Far Out" event. The anticipation was strong leading up to the presentation, especially in light of the recent leaks regarding the alleged specifications of Apple's flagship devices. At Apple's largest event of the year, tech enthusiasts from all over the world virtually gathered.

Tech fans have been thrilled by a variety of features this year, including satellite connectivity, collision detection, and menstruation cycle insights. At the presentation, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Watch SE Gen 2, and AirPods Pro 2 were introduced, along with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here are Apple products available on the market as of now.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 are quite similar. However, modern features like integrated temperature sensors, health-tracking programmes, and menstrual monitoring for women give it a unique and innovative edge.

A 3-axis sensor and an accelerometer enable the sophisticated crash detection on the latest smartwatch. Apple claims that the feature was introduced with the intention of instantly notifying authorities and saving lives.

This can be especially helpful when the user may have been harmed by a serious crash. Cellular networks abroad can be accessed by the Apple Watch Series 8. It has three dials and four colours. The GPS version costs Rs 31,800, and the LTE version costs Rs 39,800. The second-generation Watch SE, which features a 30% larger display and is allegedly 20% faster, has also been introduced by Apple.

Apple Watch SE

Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch SE, a more affordable variation of its flagship Series 8 device. The model for this year includes, an enlarged screen, a fresh plastic pattern on the watch's back, notifications of heart rate and f all detection. Starting on September 16, it will be on sale. It is being marketed by Apple as a toy for kids who might not require an iPhone of their own.

Apple Watch Ultra

The most expensive wearable device ever released by the tech giant is the Apple Watch Ultra. The 49mm dial of the new Watch Ultra has sapphire glass for improved protection. The titanium design of the Ultra makes it perfect for adventure seekers. The Ultra has the largest battery, providing up to 36 hours of continuous use.

The battery life can be increased to 60 hours in low power mode. Dual-GPS is a feature of the Watch Ultra that performs well in places with low connectivity. With the WR100 rating, swimmers can now wear it up to 100 feet. It also has new physical action buttons and built-in microphones. The Apple Watch costs Rs 89,900 and will be available on September 23.

iPhone 13

On Apple's official website, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently on sale for Rs 69,900. You may recall that the Apple iPhone 13—along with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini—were introduced last year with a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 13 models with 256GB and 512GB of storage are now available for Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel back camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. According to the manufacturer, the device can play videos for up to 17 hours.

iPhone 12

The current price for the iPhone 12 in India is 59,990. It's interesting that it's currently offered on Amazon for 52,999. On the retailer's website, customers may also take advantage of exchange deals worth up to 10,950. Furthermore, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival promotions, the phone is anticipated to receive a significant discount.

iPhone SE

The A15 Bionic Chipset in the iPhone SE provides up to 1.2 times quicker graphics than the A13 Bionic. a battery that extends movie playback by up to two hours. Smart HDR 4, which enhances everyone and everything in photographs. Lock on your favourite Tone and Warmth settings with photographic styles. a smartphone with the strongest glass on the front and back. Starting at a cost of Rs. 49900.

AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's newest wireless earbuds, which the company has officially unveiled. In 2019, the AirPods Pro's first version was released. The new AirPods feature adaptable transparency, up to six hours of listening time, touch command, customized spatial audio, 2 times more effective noise cancellation, and next-generation Apple silicon, H2.