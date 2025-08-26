Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Apple expands its footprint in India, tech giant to open its new store in..., launch to take place on...

This opening marks a significant expansion for Apple in the country, offering customers new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple’s exceptional service in person, the iPhone maker said in a statement. Read more to know about this launch.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Apple expands its footprint in India, tech giant to open its new store in..., launch to take place on...
Apple, a prominent player in consumer technology, is expanding its physical retail presence in India with multiple new store openings planned. This includes a new store in Pune’s Koregaon Park, set to open on September 4th. This will be Apple's fourth official store in India, following Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in New Delhi, and the upcoming Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. The announcement of the Pune store came shortly before Apple's major event, where the new iPhone 17 lineups are anticipated to be revealed.

Reports indicate that the Koregaon Park (Pune) store will span approximately 10,000 square feet, making it one of Apple's largest retail outlets in the country.

What is the aim behind opening this new store?

This opening marks a significant expansion for Apple in the country, offering customers in Pune new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple’s exceptional service in person, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

The barricade for Apple Koregaon Park was revealed following last week’s announcement in Bengaluru, where Apple Hebbal will open on September 2.

What is the theme of this new store?

Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India’s national bird and a symbol of pride - the artwork celebrates Apple’s third and fourth stores in India.

“At Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park, customers will be able to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members such as Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams,” said the US company.

Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at these new store locations. Designed to inspire and educate, Today at Apple helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further - whether in photography, music, art, or coding - through free events led by Apple Creatives.

With the addition of new retail services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and the Apple Store app launched earlier this year, Apple continues to deepen its commitment to customers in India, empowering customers with more personalised and secure ways to connect with Apple than ever before.

Ahead of the opening day, customers are invited to download exclusive Apple Koregaon Park wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Pune, and learn more about the upcoming store, said the company.

Upcoming Apple Stores and iPhone 17 launch

Meanwhile, Apple is stepping up its manufacturing push in India, with all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the high-end Pro versions, being assembled in the country from the start. This is the first time the company will produce every new iPhone variant in India.

According to sources, Apple has spread iPhone 17 production across five local factories, two of which have just begun operations. However, the sources confirmed that the tech giant is expected to manufacture fewer units of the ‘Pro’ models.

(With IANS Input)

