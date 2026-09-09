Apple Event Tonight: What to expect? iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and first foldable iPhone duo to debut

Apple's biggest iPhone launch event is happening tonight at 10:30 PM IST. Along with new Pro models, Apple may unveil something it has never done before.

Apple is all set to host its biggest launch event of the year tonight. The company will unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Duo. The event starts at 10:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Apple.com, the Apple TV app and YouTube.

Where to watch and what is different this year

This year's debut will be different from previous years; only Apple's high-end models are anticipated to be unveiled tonight; the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 may be delayed until next year. It will also be the first significant iPhone introduction under new Apple CEO John Ternus.

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone duo

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has finalised the name of the foldable iPhone, which is expected to go on sale in October. It is anticipated to have a 7.6 to 7.8-inch inner OLED display and a 5.3 to 5.5-inch cover display, both with 120Hz ProMotion. It may support Apple Pencil, offer up to 2TB of storage and come in dark blue and white. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are predicted to have a smaller Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera.

Also read: Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India, check full list of products expected to be launched

Expected price in India and USA

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to retail for USD 1,199 and USD 1,299, respectively, in the US. The top model of the iPhone Duo might cost up to USD 3,000, with a starting price of USD 2,000. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may start at Rs 1,44,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively, in India. The iPhone Duo is believed to start at Rs 2,49,900. Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, which debuted at Rs 1,34,900, this is almost Rs 10,000 higher. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, which starts at Rs 1,79,999, will be less expensive than the Duo. Apple may also unveil new Apple Watch models and AirPods 5 at the same event.