Apple Event: New iPhone SE 5G launch expected; timings and where to watch?

Apple is all set to host its first event of 2022 virtually on March 8, Tuesday. The tech giant will host the 'Peek Performance' event at 11.30 pm IST.

During the event, the tech giant is expected to announce the iPhone SE 5G, a new iPad and more. According to reports, iPhone SE 5G feature a 4.7-inch display, a single rear camera and a Touch ID on the Home button.

The company is sticking to the iPhone SE 2020 design for the new iPhone SE 5G, the reports added. The new iPhone may come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and three colours - white, black, and red. There will be a faster chip, possibly the A15 Bionic for 5G support.



Where to watch?

The event can be watched on the Apple TV app as well as Apple’s YouTube channel.

iPhone SE 2 price in India

Currently, iPhone SE 2 (64GB) is priced at Rs 39,900 and the 128GB storage model costs Rs 44,900 on the Apple India website. It is also available on Flipkart for Rs 30,298 for the base model. Its 128GB storage option is available at Rs 35,298 and there’s another 256GB options at Rs 45,298.