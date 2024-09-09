Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, A18 Bionic chip for Rs...

Apple has launched the new iPhone 16 series, with Apple Intelligence (AI) feature. Apple's AI can summarise your emails and prioritize notifications. The new iPhone comes with a 6-core A18 processor which is 30 per cent faster than the iPhone 15 and consumes 30 per cent less power.

The new iPhone 16 comes in 5 colours -- Ultramarine, teal, pink, black, and blue. iPhone 16 comes in a 6.1-inch display for the vanilla variant and a 6.7-inch for the iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 is launched at USD 799 or Rs 67083. The new Apple iPhone 16 Plus is available at USD 899 or Rs 75479.

