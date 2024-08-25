Apple event: iPhone 16, new AirPods, Apple Watch models may launch on...

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watches, and AirPods at an event.

iPhone 16 update: Apple is preparing to unveil its latest iPhone models and other new devices at an event on September 10, according to a report from Bloomberg. The event will likely feature the introduction of the iPhone 16 lineup, as well as updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of reporting on Apple news, cites sources familiar with the matter. These sources indicate that while Apple has not yet officially confirmed the event, the company is planning to hold it on September 10. Following Apple's usual release schedule, the new devices are expected to be available for purchase starting September 20.

The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to come with some new features, most notably a "Capture Button" on the side of the device. This button is designed to make it easier to take photos and videos. The overall design of the iPhone 16 models is expected to be similar to the current iPhone 15 lineup, but the Pro versions may have larger screens. Specifically, the Pro model might have a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could sport a 6.9-inch screen.

Another key focus for Apple with the iPhone 16 is the enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new A18 chip, which will power the iPhones, is said to offer better performance and will enable new "Intelligence" features that Apple is planning to highlight during the event.

In addition to the iPhone 16, Apple is expected to showcase the Apple Watch Series 10. This new watch may feature larger displays and thinner cases, offering a sleeker look compared to previous models. Apple also plans to introduce two new versions of its entry-level AirPods. One of these models may include noise cancellation, which would be a first for the standard AirPods line.

The September 10 date fits with Apple's usual practice of holding its fall event on the second Tuesday of September. Official media invitations are expected to be sent out soon. While this event will focus on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, Gurman also mentions that Apple is ramping up internal testing of new Mac computers with M4 chips, though these are not expected to be revealed at this particular event.

