Apple event: From iPhone 16 series, AirPods 4 to Watch Series 10; what to expect

Apple is rumored to be using a glossy titanium material for the Pro models, making them both stylish and more scratch-resistant.

Apple is preparing to unveil a range of new products at its highly anticipated September 2024 event. This year, fans can look forward to the iPhone 16 series, alongside updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods. Here’s a quick look at what might be coming.

Expected Event Date

Based on Apple’s usual schedule, the event is expected to take place on September 10, 2024. Pre-orders for the new products might open around September 13, with official sales starting a week later.

iPhone 16 Series Updates

The iPhone 16 series could be the highlight of the event, with four models anticipated: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple is rumored to be using a glossy titanium material for the Pro models, making them both stylish and more scratch-resistant.

The new iPhones will also be powered by upgraded chips, with the standard models likely featuring the A18 Bionic, while the Pro versions might have the faster A18 Pro. All phones will run on iOS 18, Apple’s next big software update.

Apple Watch and AirPods

Apple might also introduce the Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3, along with a budget-friendly third-generation Apple Watch SE. Fans can expect better battery life, new health features, and overall improvements in these wearables.

Additionally, the AirPods 4 could make an appearance, possibly featuring a new H2 chip for improved audio and longer battery life. There’s also talk of a USB Type-C charging port, marking a shift from Apple’s traditional Lightning connector.