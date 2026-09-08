FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi to introduce policy to regulate PGs within next 2 months, govt says

Delhi to introduce policy to regulate PGs within 2 months: Govt

Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India, check full list of products expected to be launched

Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India

Interview with Dr. Brajesh Kumar Tiwari

Interview with Dr. Brajesh Kumar Tiwari

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

Latest NewsTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India, check full list of products expected to be launched

Apple will launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone Ultra on Sept 9. The Surprise and Shine event starts at 10:30 PM IST in India and will be live on Apple.com and YouTube.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India, check full list of products expected to be launched
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone on September 9, during an event titled 'Surprise and Shine' at Apple Park, Cupertino. This will be the inaugural iPhone launch under the new CEO, John Ternus, following Tim Cook's resignation.

Apple event 2026 date and time in India

The Apple event is scheduled for September 9 at 10 AM PT at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The keynote address in India will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Indian viewers can watch the event live on Apple's official website, apple.com, on the Apple TV app and on Apple's official YouTube channel. The Apple Events page will also feature the live feed. You don't need an Apple device to watch it.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max expected specifications

A 6.3-inch screen is anticipated for the iPhone 18 Pro, while a 6.9-inch screen is anticipated for the Pro Max. Both phones might receive improved power efficiency and a smaller Dynamic Island. Both models are expected to receive upgraded 48MP cameras. A variable aperture may be added to the primary camera. Better zoom is anticipated with the Pro Max. The new A20 Pro chip, which is produced using a 2nm process, is probably going to power both phones. Performance and battery life should both increase as a result. The battery for the iPhone 18 Pro might be 4,056mAh, whereas the battery for the Pro Max might be more than 5,500mAh.

Also read: What happened that 1.55 crore students dropped out of school in 3 years? Gloomy picture of education system emerges from TISS report

Apple's first foldable iPhone expected features

Apple is anticipated to release its first foldable iPhone, which is probably going to be dubbed the iPhone Ultra. A 5.5-inch OLED cover panel and a 7.8-inch OLED interior display are anticipated. The refresh rate of 120 Hz is supported by the tilt of both panels. Instead of Face ID, Touch ID might return with the foldable. Additionally, the A20 Pro CPU with 12GB RAM is anticipated to power it. Apple may provide 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. These specifications have not been formally confirmed by Apple. At the September 9 launch ceremony, all information will be made clear.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi to introduce policy to regulate PGs within next 2 months, govt says
Delhi to introduce policy to regulate PGs within 2 months: Govt
Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India, check full list of products expected to be launched
Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India
Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai event, 2 detained with gun, fake PMO IDs; details inside
Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai event, 2 detained with gun, fake PMO IDs; details insi
Delhi Building Collapse Exposes PG Mafia: Illegal G+4 floors on tiny plot turned Satya Niketan into death trap
Delhi Building Collapse Exposes PG Mafia: Illegal floors turn into death trap
Interview with Dr. Brajesh Kumar Tiwari
Interview with Dr. Brajesh Kumar Tiwari
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement