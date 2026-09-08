Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India, check full list of products expected to be launched

Apple will launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone Ultra on Sept 9. The Surprise and Shine event starts at 10:30 PM IST in India and will be live on Apple.com and YouTube.

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone on September 9, during an event titled 'Surprise and Shine' at Apple Park, Cupertino. This will be the inaugural iPhone launch under the new CEO, John Ternus, following Tim Cook's resignation.

Apple event 2026 date and time in India

The Apple event is scheduled for September 9 at 10 AM PT at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The keynote address in India will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Indian viewers can watch the event live on Apple's official website, apple.com, on the Apple TV app and on Apple's official YouTube channel. The Apple Events page will also feature the live feed. You don't need an Apple device to watch it.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max expected specifications

A 6.3-inch screen is anticipated for the iPhone 18 Pro, while a 6.9-inch screen is anticipated for the Pro Max. Both phones might receive improved power efficiency and a smaller Dynamic Island. Both models are expected to receive upgraded 48MP cameras. A variable aperture may be added to the primary camera. Better zoom is anticipated with the Pro Max. The new A20 Pro chip, which is produced using a 2nm process, is probably going to power both phones. Performance and battery life should both increase as a result. The battery for the iPhone 18 Pro might be 4,056mAh, whereas the battery for the Pro Max might be more than 5,500mAh.

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Apple's first foldable iPhone expected features

Apple is anticipated to release its first foldable iPhone, which is probably going to be dubbed the iPhone Ultra. A 5.5-inch OLED cover panel and a 7.8-inch OLED interior display are anticipated. The refresh rate of 120 Hz is supported by the tilt of both panels. Instead of Face ID, Touch ID might return with the foldable. Additionally, the A20 Pro CPU with 12GB RAM is anticipated to power it. Apple may provide 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. These specifications have not been formally confirmed by Apple. At the September 9 launch ceremony, all information will be made clear.