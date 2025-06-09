The keynote will begin at 10:30 PM IST for Indian viewers. The event will be streamed from Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters, where a select number of students and developers have been invited to attend in person.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is all set to begin tonight (June 9) and is primarily for developers but also provides insights into Apple's plans. Apple WWDC is an annual event focused on the latest Apple software, technology, and features.

WWDC 2025 Keynote Timings Across Regions

India: 10:30 PM IST

USA (California): 10:00 AM PT

UK: 6:00 PM BST

UAE (Dubai): 9:00 PM GST

Australia (Sydney): 3:00 AM AEST (June 10)

The keynote will begin at 10:30 PM IST for Indian viewers. The event will be streamed from Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters, where a select number of students and developers have been invited to attend in person. The most recent Apple event will be streamed live on the Apple TV app, YouTube channel, and official Apple website. Anyone may easily tune in to these platforms because they are available on the majority of phones, PCs, smart TVs, and even game consoles.