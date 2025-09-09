Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TECHNOLOGY

Apple Event 2025: Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, iPhone 16 prices drop in India, check out Amazon and Flipkart deals here

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series at its 2025 event with upgraded cameras, A19 chip, and new models. Ahead of the launch, the iPhone 16 has received massive price cuts on Flipkart and Amazon, making it the perfect time for buyers to grab big discounts before stocks run out.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

Apple Event 2025: Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, iPhone 16 prices drop in India, check out Amazon and Flipkart deals here
Apple fans are eagerly waiting for today's iPhone 17 launch at the Apple Event 2025, and as always, the excitement is accompanied by attractive offers on previous-generation models. In the run-up to the big reveal, the iPhone 16 has received significant price cuts on Flipkart and Amazon, making it one of the best times to grab the device at a discounted rate.

Apple is all set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, during the "Awe Dropping" event. The lineup will likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These new models are expected to feature 120 Hz ProMotion OLED displays, 48 MP telephoto rear cameras, the advanced A19/A19 Pro chips, and a shift to aluminium frames for Pro variants, while boosting base storage to 256 GB for enhanced value.

In India, according to a Financial Express report, the starting prices could be around Rs 79,990 for the standard base model iPhone 17, Rs 99,000 for the iPhone 17 Air, Rs 1,34,999 for the iPhone 17 Pro, and Rs 1,64,900 for the Pro Max.

Big price cuts on iPhone 16 models across Amazon and Flipkart

Ahead of the new launch, Apple and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are slashing prices on previous-generation models. The iPhone 16 128 GB (8 GB RAM) is now available at just Rs 69,999 on Amazon, down from its original pricing of Rs 79,900 (a Rs 10,000 discount). On Flipkart, the same model is also available at a discount price, and the iPhone 15 model is listed at Rs 74,900, with additional offers like no-cost EMI and bank cashback deals that may bring the effective cost down further.

Earlier, Flipkart had offered the iPhone 16 at Rs 71,399 after a 10% discount, coupled with extra cashback offers via Axis Bank, SBI, and HDFC card transactions. Meanwhile, the platform is offering additional savings through bank partnerships, including 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards (up to Rs 4,000) and Axis Bank debit card cashback of up to Rs 750. HDFC Bank customers can access 8 to 10 per cent cashback on different transactions, with a maximum benefit of Rs 1,600.

Is it a good time to buy?

If you're looking for a quality smartphone without splurging on the newest model, the iPhone 16 deals present an appealing option, especially as Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max soon after the iPhone 17 release.

However, if you want the very latest technology, features like the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air or upgraded camera systems, it’s wise to hold out for the new models. But for those prioritising savings and immediate availability, the current discounts make the iPhone 16 a smart pick.

ALSO READ: Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 series cheaper in India? Which other iPhones may get price cut?

