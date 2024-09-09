Apple Event 2024 today: What to expect from iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event? Know timing, how to watch

You can catch the Apple Event 2024 live on Apple’s official website, YouTube, and CNBC-TV18’s live blog on September 9 at 10:30 pm IST.

Apple is gearing up for its biggest event of the year, set to take place on Monday, September 9, at 10:30 pm IST. The highly anticipated showcase, themed "It’s Glowtime," will be livestreamed on Apple's website and YouTube channel. The event is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhones, Apple Watch updates, AirPods improvements, and an all-new artificial intelligence platform.

Here’s what to expect from this major event:

iPhone 16 Lineup

The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the introduction of the iPhone 16 lineup, featuring four models: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. The non-Pro models are set to maintain their 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays but will see upgrades in memory and processors, supporting the new AI features. The Pro models, however, will sport larger screens—6.3 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max—along with slimmer bezels for a more refined look.

Camera enthusiasts can look forward to a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and a new touch-sensitive button on the Pro models, designed to function like a DSLR shutter, making photography smoother and more professional.

Apple Intelligence

In a bid to keep up with the growing competition in generative AI, Apple will introduce a new suite of tools, dubbed Apple Intelligence. This platform will debut with an enhanced Siri interface capable of summarising messages, notifications, and more. Although some AI features have been delayed, Apple Intelligence is expected to be a critical part of the ecosystem in the coming years.

AirPods Updates

Apple is expected to launch two new AirPods models, replacing the second- and third-generation models. Both will have a design similar to the AirPods Pro and will feature USB-C charging and improved sound quality. A mid-tier model is also rumored to include Find My tracking features via a built-in speaker.

A significant focus on hearing health is expected, with future plans for the AirPods to function as hearing aids and even conduct hearing tests.

Apple Watch Enhancements

Apple will unveil its first comprehensive Apple Watch update in two years, introducing a new Apple Watch SE, Series 10, and Ultra 3 models. The Series 10, celebrating a decade of Apple Watch, will feature a sleeker design and slightly larger screens. New AI-driven health features, including sleep apnea detection, are also anticipated, although some of these innovations may not be available at launch.

Other Products

While M4 chip updates for the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac are in the pipeline, these are expected to be announced at a later event. No new Apple TV model is anticipated, and an iPhone SE update is set for 2025.

How to Watch

This event promises to be a pivotal moment for Apple as the company seeks to bolster its product lineup and further establish itself in the AI space.