Apple announces iPhone 16 event date with ‘Glowtime’ invite; check details

Apple event 2024 is likely to be live-streamed via Apple's official YouTube channel.

Apple has finally announced the launch event of the iPhone 16 series. The Apple Event 2024 will take place on September 9. The iPhone maker is using the tagline 'It’s Glowtime' for the event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park at 10 AM PT. In India, the iPhone 16 event will start at 10:30 PM.

People who are interested in watching the full iPhone 16 series launch event will be able to live stream it online. The event is likely to be live-streamed via Apple's official YouTube channel. The iPhone 16 lineup will reportedly include larger screens on the Pro models and a new button dedicated to taking pictures.

