Apple ends consulting deal with former design chiefs Jony Ive

Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

After departing Apple, Ive remained a consultant for Apple and also formed a company called LoveFrom. Among other clients, LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multiyear agreement to "explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury."

