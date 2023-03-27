Apple employees to get fired if they don't work thrice a week from office: Report

Currently, there is a lot of instability in the tech job market as more and more businesses announce widespread layoffs. Apple has remained steadfast and has not yet announced any layoffs, in contrast to companies like Amazon, Google, Twitter, and Meta, which have fired thousands of workers. According to sources, the firm is however taking strong action against workers who are not abiding by its work standards. According to recent reports, Apple has instructed its staff to work from offices for at least three days each week, and those who don't comply are receiving severe warnings.

"Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don't come in 3x per week. At Apple, some orgs are saying failure to comply could result in termination, but that doesn't appear to be a company-wide policy," news website Platformer's managing editor Zoë Schiffer tweeted on March 23, 2023.

After publishing the tweet several users have shown anger and dissatisfaction over ‘tracking employee attendance.’ Many people have commented about their distrust of employees and said how satisfying and easier it is to work from home where the employees are working in the same manner and are not compromising their productivity.

Apple employees opposed the company's plans to allow employees to work from home, arguing that during the previous two years, they had proven their extraordinary ability to achieve tasks. The staff association was known as Apple Together.

While Apple has not officially addressed the event, the tech company did declare last year that starting on September 5, all corporate staff members would be required to work from the office three days a week. Tuesday and Thursday must be included in two of these days, and the team captains will choose the third day.

CEO Tim Cook stated that the company was "deeply committed" to providing the staff with the support and flexibility they required when introducing the company's hybrid work plans in March 2022. He had also stated that working remotely was not a less desirable manner of working, calling it the "mother of all experiments."