Apple Diwali sale in India: iPhone 17, MacBooks, and Apple Watch deals with no-cost EMI

Apple has announced Diwali offers on the latest iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The deal includes heavy offers on the recently launched iPhone 17 series: iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. MacBooks are also available at up to Rs 10,000. Let's take a closer Apple's Diwali sale.

Offers on iPhones

Apple's Diwali offer includes no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on iPhone purchases. Additionally, instant cashback is available on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card payments. The iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max come with Rs 5000 cashback. Buyers can avail of Rs 4,000 cashback on the purchase of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16e. Apple Trade-In can save up to Rs 64,000. Buyers can also enjoy 3 months of free Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Offers on Mac

Apple is offering No-cost EMI for up to 12 months. Customers using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards can avail instant cashback of Rs 10000 MacBook Air 13/15 and MacBook Pro 14/16, Rs 5,000 on iMac, Rs 10,000 on Mac Studio, and Rs 4,000 on Mac mini. Additionally, buyers can also save more with Apple's Trade-In. Buyers also get three months free of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Offers on Apple Watch

Instant cashback is available on Apple Watch purchases using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Buyers can save up to Rs 6,000 on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Rs 4,000 on the Apple Watch Series 11, and Rs 2,000 on the Apple Watch SE 3. Additionally, savings are also possible by exchanging your old device through the Apple Trade-In offer, which also comes with no-cost EMI.

