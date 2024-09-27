Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Massive discounts on MacBook Air, iPhones, iPad, more; what to expect

Apple fans in India have something to celebrate as the tech giant announces its Diwali Sale 2024, set to begin on October 3. With festive fervor in the air, Apple is poised to offer enticing discounts and special promotions on a range of products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

Festive Offers

The announcement from Apple comes as a welcome treat, especially with major smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi also rolling out their festive sales. Apple stated, “Our festive offer lights up on October 3. Save the date,” inviting customers to prepare for an exciting shopping experience.

During the Diwali Sale, customers can expect considerable discounts across Apple’s product line:

iPhones: Last year's iPhone 15 Pro will be available for an effective price of Rs 99,999, significantly reduced from its MRP of Rs 1,09,900. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced at Rs 1,19,999, down from Rs 1,34,900.

iPhone 15: For those seeking a budget-friendly option, the iPhone 15 will start at Rs 49,999, a reduction of Rs 14,901 from its listed price of Rs 69,900. Additionally, customers can benefit from further discounts, including Rs 2,000 off for HDFC Bank cardholders and an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange offers.

MacBooks: Expect similar discounts on the MacBook Air, catering to students and professionals looking for high-performance laptops at reduced prices.

Apple Watch: The Diwali Sale is anticipated to feature exciting deals on various Apple Watch models, making them more accessible for health and fitness enthusiasts.

AirPods and iPads: Customers can also look forward to discounts on AirPods and iPads, rounding out a comprehensive range of products available during the sale.

E-commerce Platforms

In addition to Apple's own sale, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have already initiated their festive sales, offering steep discounts on electronics. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale are expected to include competitive pricing for Apple products, enhancing the festive shopping landscape.