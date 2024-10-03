Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Get free earbuds worth Rs 6,900 with iPhone 15, check discounts on iPhone 16 series

The offer is valid until October 4, 2024, with less than 24 hours remaining to grab the deals.

Apple has launched its Diwali Sale 2024, offering exciting deals across a range of its products. Customers purchasing the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus from the official Apple Store will receive a free pair of Beats Solo Buds, worth Rs 6,900, in festive-themed packaging. However, the offer excludes the use of additional bank discounts, though buyers can still enjoy up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and exchange options. The iPhone 15 starts at Rs 69,990, while the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs 79,900.

In addition, Apple is offering Rs 5,000 instant discounts on the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus when using select bank cards, with the same discount available for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Buyers of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can also avail Rs 3,000 cashback on their purchase.

For those interested in Macs, Apple is providing up to Rs 10,000 cashback on the MacBook Air with an M3 chip and Rs 8,000 cashback on the M2 version. The Mac Mini is also available with a Rs 4,000 discount. iPads are part of the sale as well, with Rs 6,000 cashback on the iPad Pro, Rs 4,000 on the iPad Air, and Rs 3,000 on the iPad Mini. Additionally, customers purchasing AirPods can benefit from Rs 2,000 cashback on the AirPods Pro and Rs 1,500 off on the AirPods 4 and its ANC model, while the AirPods Max is available with a Rs 4,000 instant discount.

Apple’s Diwali offers provide a great opportunity for customers to own its premium devices at discounted rates, making it the perfect time to upgrade gadgets and celebrate the festive season.