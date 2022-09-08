Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple discontinues THESE iPhone models after iPhone 14 series launch, check list here

A list of all the Apple iPhones discontinued after the launch of the new iPhone 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Apple discontinues THESE iPhone models after iPhone 14 series launch, check list here
Apple discontinues THESE iPhone models after iPhone 14 series launch, check list here

Apple launched its latest flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro on the 7th of September 2022. As always, Apple has discontinued a series of most-selling iPhone models after introducing their newer smartphones. Here is a list of iPhones that Apple discontinued after the Apple iPhone 14 launch.

Apple iPhone 11

With the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 lineup, the tech giant discontinued the Apple iPhone 11 series. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 11 was one of the most popular iPhone models and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally in 2020. 

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple ditched the ‘Mini’ model from the iPhone 14 series as it reportedly failed to create the hype the company expected from it. With the launch of Apple iPhone 14 models. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini model launched by the company.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The company may also discontinue the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 13 lineup because the ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are powered by the same A15 Bionic chip. The company also killed the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models as the new iPhones don’t have a huge price difference from the current models.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.