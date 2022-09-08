Apple discontinues THESE iPhone models after iPhone 14 series launch, check list here

Apple launched its latest flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro on the 7th of September 2022. As always, Apple has discontinued a series of most-selling iPhone models after introducing their newer smartphones. Here is a list of iPhones that Apple discontinued after the Apple iPhone 14 launch.

Apple iPhone 11

With the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 lineup, the tech giant discontinued the Apple iPhone 11 series. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 11 was one of the most popular iPhone models and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally in 2020.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple ditched the ‘Mini’ model from the iPhone 14 series as it reportedly failed to create the hype the company expected from it. With the launch of Apple iPhone 14 models. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini model launched by the company.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The company may also discontinue the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 13 lineup because the ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are powered by the same A15 Bionic chip. The company also killed the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models as the new iPhones don’t have a huge price difference from the current models.