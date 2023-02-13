Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple denies allegations of evading user’s privacy, here’s what company has to say

Apple further mentioned that it investigated the allegation which concluded that the "app was not circumventing user controls."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Apple denies allegations of evading user’s privacy, here’s what company has to say
Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple has denied the allegation of evading user’s privacy controls. In a statement, Apple has said that it has fixed a potential vulnerability in iOS 16.3 and other updates that may have hampered privacy of users.

For those who are unaware, the Cupertino based tech giant mentioned that Apple Maps had a security flaw that might have enabled an app to circumvent a user's privacy settings. The company claims that no apps took advantage of the flaw.

"Last week, we issued an advisory for a privacy vulnerability that could only be exploited from unsandboxed apps on macOS. The codebase that we fixed is shared by iOS and iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS, so the fix and advisory was propagated to those operating systems as well, despite the fact that they were never at risk," Apple was quoted as saying.

"A report also incorrectly suggested an iOS app was exploiting this or another vulnerability to bypass user control over location data," it added.

The company further mentioned that it investigated the allegation which concluded that the "app was not circumventing user controls through any mechanism." (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.