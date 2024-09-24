Twitter
Apple huge gift for iPhone users, cuts prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, now starts from Rs…

The new release of iPhone 16 is accompanied by price cuts on prior generations of the products. The iPhone 15 is now available for…

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Apple huge gift for iPhone users, cuts prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, now starts from Rs…
Apple has officially launched the iPhone 16 series in India on September 20, 2024, the base variant of the iPhone 16 which comes with 128 GB built-in storage was available at Rs 79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus costs Rs 89,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs Rs 1,44,900.

The new releases are accompanied by price cuts on prior generations of the products. The iPhone 15 is now available for Rs 69,900 instead of Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 costs Rs 59,900 instead of Rs 79,900 for the initial launch price. These cuts are designed for the company to capture price-sensitive consumers following increased competition in the smartphone segment.

The launch was successful with individuals waiting outside Apple stores, with the likes of Mumbai and Delhi topping the list. Some sources show that there has been an increase in the Pro models sales by 25% in the current year as compared to the previous year sales and this is clear indication of good market response to the competitively priced products.

Apple is also providing various financing options and an instant Rs 5,000 discount on the purchase with specific bank cards. It aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to increase market for its products because India is an emerging market for high-end smartphones.

While consumers head to stores and online portals to grab their new gadgets, the industry experts are expecting the best quarter for Apple in India, with the sales estimates touching up to 12 million units.

