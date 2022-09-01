Apple CEO Tim Cook vows aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the tech giant will donate to flood relief and recovery efforts in the crisis-hit Pakistan. Floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people and displacing 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population. As per UNICEF, more than three million children are in need of humanitarian assistance and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to the most severe flooding in Pakistan's recent history.

“The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground.” Cook wrote on Twitter.

Apple is known to donate for humanitarian efforts around the world. Earlier this year, the tech giant stepped forwards to offer aid to families affected by the crisis in Ukraine. The company also donated money after several provinces in northern China were hit by severe flooding in October 2021.

Apple is currently gearing up for the Far Out event on September 7 at which it is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series along with Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.