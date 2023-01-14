Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple CEO Tim Cook taking over Rs 400 crore pay cut in 2023, he earned THIS much in 2022

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s total compensation in 2021 was also similar to 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook taking over Rs 400 crore pay cut in 2023, he earned THIS much in 2022
Apple CEO Tim Cook (Image: Reuters)

Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking more than Rs 400 crore pay cut in 2023 after earning nearly Rs 800 crore (99.4 million) in 2022, a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests. According to the report, the CEO has requested a reduced compensation following suggestions from the shareholders. As per the report, Cook’s target compensation for this year will be around Rs 400 crore. Cook’s Rs 800 crore compensation for 2022 included approximately Rs 675 crore ($83 million) in stock awards, Rs 24 crore ($3 million) salary and other compensations worth Rs 100 crore ($13.4 million). 

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s total compensation in 2021 was also similar to 2022, around Rs 800 crore. According to Apple's Compensation Committee, the company had "exceptional performance" in 2022 under Cook’s leadership. For those who are unaware, Cook has been Apple’s CEO for more than a decade and he is carrying on the legacy of Steve Jobs.

Reflecting on the past year, Cook recently shared a message to Apple’s shareholders and here is an excerpt from the message. “Today, we have the strongest lineup of products and services we’ve ever had, and our technology has never shown up for our users in more ways. And our latest innovations are helping so many of us harness our creativity, connect with loved ones, find entertainment and joy, and live safer, healthier lives.”

“Progress like this makes me profoundly confident about the future of Apple, and technology's potential to solve problems and improve lives. And I remain grateful to everyone at Apple for the work they do each and every day - and to our shareholders for their trust and investment in our company.” he further added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.