Apple CEO John Ternus salary breakdown revealed: New Boss pay Vs Tim Cook's current earnings, here's all you need to know

Apple set new CEO John Ternus' target pay at USD 58 million and executive chairman Tim Cook's pay at USD 47 million for fiscal 2027, as per a Sept 1 SEC filing.

Apple has revealed the salaries of its new CEO, John Ternus and executive chairman, Tim Cook. The company disclosed the details in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on September 1, 2026, the first day of Ternus taking over as CEO.

John Ternus's pay package

In fiscal 2027, John Ternus will make roughly $58 million. His contract includes a USD 3 million annual base salary and an annual equity award totalling $55 million. Seventy-five per cent of the USD 55 million stock award will be determined by performance. It will depend on how Apple’s total shareholder return performs compared to other companies in the S&P 500. Time-based restricted stock units, which will vest every six months for four years, will make up the remaining 25%.

Ternus received a USD 2.5 million prorated stock reward from Apple for the fiscal year 2026 during his tenure as CEO. Ternus's salary as senior vice president of hardware engineering has never been made public by Apple. According to reports, CEOs at that level usually make about USD 25 million annually, including stock, bonuses, and pay. His new CEO package is a substantial jump from that.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to withdraw cases against protesting farmers, teachers during DMK regime: Reports

Tim Cook’s new salary

Tim Cook, after serving as CEO for 15 years, will now receive approximately USD 47 million as executive chairman. His annual salary will decrease from USD 3 million to USD 2 million starting September 26. Additionally, his 2027 stock award is set to have a target value of USD 45 million, with half of it being performance-based and the other half time-based, vesting over four years.

Cook's filing indicates he will retain his equity if he retires after the first anniversary of his stock grant, diverging from standard practices. In 2025, he earned USD 74.3 million as CEO, comprising a USD 3 million salary, USD 57.5 million in stock and a USD 12 million cash bonus. He will remain with Apple as executive chairman, concentrating on government relations and US-China ties.