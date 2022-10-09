Apple betting big on iPhone 15 series, latest rumours suggest so

Representational Image

Despite the fact that Apple has only just introduced the iPhone 14, people are eagerly anticipating the release of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 is expected to be released in the later half of 2023. Recently, there have been purported leaks and talks over the name iPhone 15. All eyes are now on the iPhone 15 series to see whether it lives up to the hype. Whether you've been waiting for the next edition of Apple's smartphone and want to know if it all adds up to something extraordinary, here's what to expect from the iPhone 15 series.

Also, READ: Want rain, bad weather alerts on your iPhone? Know how to enable rainfall, storm alerts

What to expect from the iPhone 15 series

There have been several rumours about the iPhone 15, but they have been circulating for such a long time that it's difficult to tell which ones are still relevant and which ones are no longer up to date.

Some of them are very apparent, such as the claim that Apple is developing a 3nm A17 Bionic processor for the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 is expected to bring about this transformation in 2023. Even though the European Union (EU) has mandated that Apple begin including USB-C charging ports in iPhones beginning in 2024, many Apple enthusiasts anticipate that the company will implement the charging standard in 2023.

Others, however, fear that Apple may soon abandon its own Lightning connector and have even speculated that Apple would introduce a portless iPhone before anything else.

The 'Dynamic Island,' Apple's marketing term for the 'punch-hole' front-facing camera, is a prominent feature of the iPhone 14 Pro, and a rumour says that the non-Pro iPhone 15 models may also get this feature.

We may anticipate that the new periscope telephoto lens camera will be introduced on the iPhone 15 models, after the release of the 48MP camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Also, a report claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would include not one, but two front-facing cameras. It is anticipated that other models will keep their single front-facing camera.