Apple App Store, Apple Music face global outage, company issues statement

Apple iPhone users were not able to download or update any application on their device as the App Store was down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday. The brief outage was experienced by many Apple users and a few of them even reported it on Twitter. After being down for around half an hour, the Apple App Store was up and running again.

"Apple's App Store was down, briefly. An Apple outage had some of its services acting up across the iPhone, iPad and Mac platforms," a user tweeted.

It is worth noting that not just the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes Store and Mac App Store were also part of the outage, which is now resolved. According to Downdetector, more than 2,400 problems were reported by the users.

Around 91 per cent of people had reported problems with the server connection, 7 percent while using the website, and 2 percent while login. According to Apple's support page, between 11:20 p.m. to 11:47 p.m., the outage had occurred, and all users were affected.

The support page said: "This service may have been slow or unavailable." Last year, Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services after facing outages for two consecutive days.

Apple's system status page says that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users. (with inputs from IANS)