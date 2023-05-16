Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple App Store, Apple Music face global outage, company issues statement

Apple's system status page says that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Apple App Store, Apple Music face global outage, company issues statement
Apple App Store. (Image: IANS

Apple iPhone users were not able to download or update any application on their device as the App Store was down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday. The brief outage was experienced by many Apple users and a few of them even reported it on Twitter. After being down for around half an hour, the Apple App Store was up and running again.

"Apple's App Store was down, briefly. An Apple outage had some of its services acting up across the iPhone, iPad and Mac platforms," a user tweeted.

It is worth noting that not just the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes Store and Mac App Store were also part of the outage, which is now resolved. According to Downdetector, more than 2,400 problems were reported by the users.

Around 91 per cent of people had reported problems with the server connection, 7 percent while using the website, and 2 percent while login. According to Apple's support page, between 11:20 p.m. to 11:47 p.m., the outage had occurred, and all users were affected.

The support page said: "This service may have been slow or unavailable." Last year, Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services after facing outages for two consecutive days.

Apple's system status page says that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users. (with inputs from IANS)

    LIVE COVERAGE

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    Most Viewed
    More
    Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
    Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
    Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
    Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
    Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.