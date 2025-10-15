Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro; check specs, prices and more

Rise And Fall: Aarush Bhola becomes fifth finalist and reaches Penthouse, only these three contestants are now left in...
TECHNOLOGY
Weeks after launching the iPhone 17 series, Apple has now launched new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro models. These products come with an updated M5 chip that allows them to run faster than their predecessors. The new devices are available to preorder now in most markets and go on sale on October 22. The company released the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11 models in September 2025.
The tech giant said that the new device lineup is powered by Apple’s M5 chip, which has four times the peak compute performance compared with the previous M4. Built using third-generation 3-nanometer technology, M5 introduces a next-generation 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core, enabling GPU-based AI workloads to run dramatically faster, with over 4x the peak GPU compute performance compared to M4.
Amazing performance. Extraordinary battery life. Introducing the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5, delivering the next big leap in AI performance on the Mac. pic.twitter.com/qqjyO2Sj3W— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2025