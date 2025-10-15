FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro; check specs, prices and more

The tech giant said that the new device lineup is powered by Apple’s M5 chip, which has four times the peak compute performance compared with the previous M4.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 09:13 PM IST

Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro; check specs, prices and more
    Weeks after launching the iPhone 17 series, Apple has now launched new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro models. These products come with an updated M5 chip that allows them to run faster than their predecessors. The new devices are available to preorder now in most markets and go on sale on October 22. The company released the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11 models in September 2025.

    Apple’s M5 chip

    The tech giant said that the new device lineup is powered by Apple’s M5 chip, which has four times the peak compute performance compared with the previous M4. Built using third-generation 3-nanometer technology, M5 introduces a next-generation 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core, enabling GPU-based AI workloads to run dramatically faster, with over 4x the peak GPU compute performance compared to M4.

    Apple's new iPad Pro

    1. The new iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, starting at Rs 99,990 for the Wi-Fi 11-inch model.
    2. It will be available in stores from October 22. However, pre-orders are open today in India and 31 other countries.
    3. It is available in space black and silver.
    4. iPad Pro features the Ultra Retina XDR display for an unparalleled viewing experience.
    5. The game-changing features of iPadOS 26 supercharge iPad Pro and help users handle demanding creative and professional tasks with ease. 

    Apple unveils new MacBook Pro 

    1. The 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even faster, more capable, and delivers a huge leap in AI performance.
    2. The new MacBook Pro models start at USD 1,599.
    3. With the latest storage technology, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 brings faster SSD performance than the previous generation for tasks like importing RAW image files or exporting large videos.
    4. Available in space black and silver, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 22.
    5. It is packed with a Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a six-speaker sound system, a wide array of ports, and Apple Intelligence capabilities.

    Apple Vision Pro

    1. The latest Apple Vision Pro, which includes a Dual Knit Band, starts at USD 3,499.
    2. The latest version improves performance, display rendering, battery life, and comfort, while offering innovative features with visionOS 26 and all-new spatial apps and Apple Immersive content.
    3. The high-performance battery now supports up to two and a half hours of general use, and up to three hours of video playback.
    4. Apple Vision Pro renders 10 percent more pixels on the custom micro-OLED displays compared to the previous generation, resulting in a sharper image with crisper text and more detailed visuals.

